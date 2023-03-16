Orcutt Academy Girls Basketball Head Coach Tom Robb steps down after 8 years

After eight years at the helm of the Orcutt Academy Girls Basketball program, head coach Tom Robb has decided to step down from the position.

At 61-years-old, Robb cited the decision was based off wanting to spend more time with his family which includes, his wife, kids and grandchildren.

When Robb arrived, the program was still in its infancy stage having only existed for eight years and without a winning season. With Robb's near four decades of coaching experience, he turned the program around in his third season going on to make five post-season appearances, a Central Section Division Four Championship in 2021 and two appearances in the state playoffs.

In his final season, the Spartans were the top seed in the Central Section D-2 playoffs before losing in the semifinals to Tehachapi. Unfortunately, the team did not earn a spot in the CIF State Playoffs.

However, there is a bright future with their centerpiece freshman Elizabeth Johnson who helped lead Orcutt Academy to a 25-5 record.