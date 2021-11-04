Oshan McGregor lives out his dream scoring a touchdown for Morro Bay

Oshan McGregor is the biggest Morro Bay football fan that you'll meet on the central coast. On October 22nd, he got the chance to live out his dream, suiting up for Morro Bay's game against Santa Maria. He played in his first game with the Pirates, scoring a touchdown to help lead the team to victory.

At the beginning of the school year, Oshan's teacher Lydia Mello reached out to the Pirates head coach Jake Goossen-Brown and his staff to see if Oshan could join the football team. Mello mentioned that Oshan was always very athletic in his physical educations classes at Morro Bay and he has always loved the game of football.

"I thought what better way to channel his athleticism and get him included, I talked to the coaches - they were totally on board, he started attending practices and home games, everyone has been so welcoming since the moment he stepped on the field, it's been super awesome to see," Mello said.

Fast forward a few months later, in Morro Bay's home game against Santa Maria, Oshan got the opportunity to play in his first game as he scored the touchdown of his life. Before the game, Coach Goossen-Brown spoke with the Santa Maria coaching staff and referees to see if they could help make this vision come to life if one of the teams was up by a lot to be able to put Oshan in. Towards the end of the game, Oshan made his debut and scored a touchdown for the Pirates.

"For me, it was the greatest mom moment, I think so far other than the day he was born - I was standing in the stands crying the whole time, I couldn't talk," Oshan's mother Janice said.

"You could see the light in his eyes, it was an opportunity that will last with him together, hopefully, make a big impact on his life," coach Goossen-Brown said.

"The entire team was hugging him, high-fiving him, he was smiling from ear to ear, I think he smiled the entire night, he was still smiling the morning after," Oshan's dead Sirius added.

Coach mentioned that ever since Oshan joined the team, it has completely changed the dynamic of the Pirates this year. "On Saturday morning my kids asked if I was going to get mad at him because I don't allow celebrations, I said for Oshan I'll let it happen."

Most importantly, Oshan is inspiring people everywhere and proving that those with special needs are able to do incredible things.

"I think it's such a good opportunity for us as a school to break norms, everyone has been so inclusive of Oshan," Mello added.

"People with special needs see this and it motivates them to want to be included but it also speaks quite a bit to the population to reach out to someone who may be a little different," Janice McGregor said.

Congratulations to Oshan, thank you for inspiring all of us. Keep on shining!