Paso Robles native Josh Oliver to wear cleats supporting Zozu Project in next NFL game

Former Paso Robles High School standout and current Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver is partnering with local North County non-profit Zozu Project as a part of the broader NFL intiative My Cause, My Cleats that showcases the causes that are close to their hearts by designing custom cleats.

“Zozu means thrive and so we noticed on Josh's cleats it's 'Thrive 805' and it's so cool how he connected those two,” Zozu Project Executive Director Katy Griffin said.

Through a personal connection with those who help run the Zozu Project, Oliver became involved after learning about their mission to eliminate extreme poverty in Arua, Uganda as well as their dedication to positively impacting impoverished children in that area by providing them with access to healthcare, schooling, clean water and food.

“We do child sponsorship for $35 a month. The children get access to education, clean water and health care and they get two meals a day, which is just incredible for them and their families.”

The custom-designed cleats will be unveiled during Sunday’s game versus the Raiders Dec. 10. Following the unveiling, the cleats will be auctioned off, with all proceeds directly benefiting Zozu Project and its initiatives. For more info on the local non-profit, visit zozuproject.org.