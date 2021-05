Posted at 11:48 PM, Apr 30, 2021

The Paso Robles Bearcats defeated the Atascadero Greyhounds Friday night, 42-13. The Bearcats win secured a 5-2 season, including a four-game win streak heading into the summer. Atascadero closed out the season without a win.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.