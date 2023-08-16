Paso Robles' Turnquist pitches in NBC World Series for Santa Barbara Foresters

While the baseball season was over for most this late into the summer, over the weekend, the Santa Barbara Foresters California Coast baseball team made their fourth straight appearance in the NBC World Series championship game with a former Paso Robles standout on the mound.

In Wichita, Kansas, Right handed pitcher Carson Turnquist made the start for the Foresters going up against the Hutchinson Monarchs as the team attempted to win four straight titles the only team to do so since the Wichita Dreamliners from 1962-1965.

Santa Barbara came in with a 20-game win streak and to start the championship game, Turnquist pitched four scoreless innings.

However the Monarchs would get the bats rolling after winning 6-3 as the Foresters fell short of the organization’s 11th all-time title.

Turnquist most recently finished his freshman season with the University of Oklahoma but come next spring, he’ll be back home playing for head coach Larry Lee and the Cal Poly Mustangs.

Coming out of Paso Robles High School, Turnquist was rated as the No. 172 overall prospect and No. 49 right-handed pitcher nationally by Perfect Game. He was also ranked the No. 28 overall recruit and No. 8 right-hander in the state of California by Perfect Game.