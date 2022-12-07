Paul Wulff reacts to promotion as Cal Poly Football Head Coach

Paul Wulff has officially been promoted as the Head Coach of the Cal Poly Football program.

“I am blessed to be back in a situation where, for a number of years, I've been preparing myself for this,” said Wulff.

Wulff is taking over the program following the departure of Beau Baldwin, who left for the Offensive Coordinator position at Arizona State Friday.

"Paul is definitely the man for this job," said Cal Poly Athletic Director Don Oberhelman. "He knows our roster inside and out. He knows our recruiting class. This knowledge and continuity will keep many of our student athletes out of the portal."

"We're in it for the long haul for football and all of our student athletes," said Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong.

Wulff was part of the coaching staff under Baldwin from 2020 through 2022.

"I'm very fortunate to be in-house, which allows you not to get too consumed with all these issues that pop up when you have a good feel for how things are run," said Wulff. "It's the people, the environment, the education. All those things matter."

A key reason for the hiring was to maintain the vision Cal Poly had when the university hired Baldwin in order to encourage players to stay on campus rather than enter the transfer portal.

"The portal has become a big deal these days, and our best shot at keeping this quality recruiting class and our quality student athletes at Cal Poly is continuity," said Oberhelman.

"I can still just focus right now on our current athletes knowing how all those other things kind of operate," said Wulff.

Wulff said the ultimate goal is to win, but patience with the current group of athletes is key.

"We're a little more youthful," said Wulff. "We're going to get some guys back healthy and we're going to handle nutrition, get in the weight room, and we're going to develop our bodies so we now will be able to compete, match up, and potentially exceed our opponents moving forward."