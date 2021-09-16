Player to Watch: Lompoc's Deville "Djoker" Dickerson

KSBY's player to watch in week four of the high school football season is Lompoc senior and Idaho State commit Deville "Djoker" Dickerson.

Joker has been one of the driving forces to the Lompoc Braves offense this season. In the first four games of the season, Dickerson hauled in 16 catches for 318 yards and 3 touchdowns. In the teams week three loss to Arroyo Grande, Joker had nine receptions on 179 yards, one touchdown and a blocked field goal.

Dickerson is a student-athlete that is never satisfied; he is eager to improve every day in his senior season and as a future Idaho State student-athlete.

You can watch Joker and the Braves take on Santa Ynez in week four Friday night.