Players to Watch: Knights Travis Royal

SANTA MARIA — KSBY's Player to Watch in week seven is St. Joseph Knights senior Travis Royal.

"Last year I came here as a new student, I only had a few weeks before our first game. I took everything I learned from last year and I continued to develop with my coaches and teammates... Stepping up into a leadership role has helped me with my performance. Using what I say to them and apply it to myself has helped me keep my head down and get better every week," Royal said.

Royal credits a lot of his success on the field this season to his teammates and coaching staff who helped prepare him in the off-season.

"He's one of the best teammates I've ever had. I'm blessed to have him as a teammate, he's a great leader. No one else I'd rather call a team captain. He does an amazing job motivating everyone else on the team and it's great to see every single day," senior Anthony Moreno said.

"He's been absolutely incredible, his development throughout the summer has been one of the best on the team. He pays attention to detail, watches game film, and develops his craft and it's showing," head coach Pepe Villasenor added.

The Knights look for their first league win this season on Friday at Arroyo Grande at 7 pm.