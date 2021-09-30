Players to Watch: Santa Ynez QB Luke Gildred

KSBY'S Player to Watch this week is Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred.

The junior has led the Pirates to a 4-1 record heading into week 6 of the season. In five games played, Gildred has completed 64 of 126 passes with over 800 passing yards and 12 touchdowns.

In the Pirates win over Lompoc in week four, Gildred led the pirates to victory with over 300 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. He hopes to continue improving every day with hopes of leading this team to a league championship.

"I've been kinda brought up through the varsity program my freshman and sophomore year, communicating with the coaches on what they like. It prepped me well for this season... Before the end of the year, I definitely want to cut down on turnovers a lot and have a better completion percentage, and make better decisions every single week and limit my mistakes and mental mistakes," Gildred said.

As a first-year varsity starter, head coach Josh McClurg is impressed with the way Luke is leading the Pirates.

"I think Luke is getting has progressively gotten better every week. He's really been in the film room with the QB coach going over everything he needs to prepare and fix some things from the week before and I think he's taking it to heart, it shows."

"This team really wants to leave a big legacy. We've already started it with a win over Lompoc but we just want to finish through as one of the best teams Santa Ynez has ever seen," Gildred added.

Luke and the Pirates take on Cabrillo on the road this Friday in their first match-up on the season.