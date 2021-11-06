Playoff High School Football Scores and Highlights: First Round

Posted at 11:45 PM, Nov 05, 2021

Playoffs Round 1 Scores: Righetti 28

Atascadero 6 Mission Prep 21

Lemoore 12 Arroyo Grande 49

Madera 21 North Bakersfield 40

Templeton 22 Ridgeview 22

San Luis Obispo 14 Nipomo 34

Mount Whitney 7 Paso Robles 24

Tulare Union 21 Alemany 45

Bishop Diego 14 Santa Barbara 36

Campbell Hall 20 Elsinore 37

Santa Ynez 10 Bullard 29

St. Joseph 28 Western 42

Lompoc 37 Coast Union 75

Calvary Baptist 12 Round Two Playoff Matchups: Righetti vs. Coalinga

Mission Prep vs. Bakersfield

Arroyo Grande vs. Washington Union

Nipomo vs. Highland

Paso Robles vs. Dinuba

Santa Barbara vs. Newport Harbor

