Playoff High School Football Scores and Highlights: First Round

Playoffs Round 1 Scores:
Righetti 28
Atascadero 6
Mission Prep 21
Lemoore 12
Arroyo Grande 49
Madera 21
North Bakersfield 40
Templeton 22
Ridgeview 22
San Luis Obispo 14
Nipomo 34
Mount Whitney 7
Paso Robles 24
Tulare Union 21
Alemany 45
Bishop Diego 14
Santa Barbara 36
Campbell Hall 20
Elsinore 37
Santa Ynez 10
Bullard 29
St. Joseph 28
Western 42
Lompoc 37
Coast Union 75
Calvary Baptist 12
Round Two Playoff Matchups:
Righetti vs. Coalinga
Mission Prep vs. Bakersfield
Arroyo Grande vs. Washington Union
Nipomo vs. Highland
Paso Robles vs. Dinuba
Santa Barbara vs. Newport Harbor