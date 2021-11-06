Watch
Playoff High School Football Scores and Highlights: First Round

Posted at 11:45 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 02:45:08-04

Playoffs Round 1 Scores:

Righetti 28
Atascadero 6

Mission Prep 21
Lemoore 12

Arroyo Grande 49
Madera 21

North Bakersfield 40
Templeton 22

Ridgeview 22
San Luis Obispo 14

Nipomo 34
Mount Whitney 7

Paso Robles 24
Tulare Union 21

Alemany 45
Bishop Diego 14

Santa Barbara 36
Campbell Hall 20

Elsinore 37
Santa Ynez 10

Bullard 29
St. Joseph 28

Western 42
Lompoc 37

Coast Union 75
Calvary Baptist 12

Round Two Playoff Matchups:

Righetti vs. Coalinga
Mission Prep vs. Bakersfield
Arroyo Grande vs. Washington Union
Nipomo vs. Highland
Paso Robles vs. Dinuba
Santa Barbara vs. Newport Harbor

