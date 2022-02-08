Watch
Prosecutors won't file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Trevor Bauer
Posted at 2:29 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 17:29:03-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors won't charge Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for allegedly beating and sexually abusing a woman he met through social media.

Bauer was placed on paid leave on July 2 under the players' union and Major League Baseball's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy after a San Diego woman said he choked her into unconsciousness, punched her repeatedly and had anal sex with her without her consent during two sexual encounters.

Bauer could still face a potential suspension by MLB of any length it chooses. He has said through representatives that everything that happened between the two was "wholly consensual."

