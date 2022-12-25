Watch Now
Raiders fall to Steelers following late-game drive Saturday

Fred Vuich/AP
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) scores with Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)
Posted at 11:02 PM, Dec 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-25 02:02:13-05

The playoff hopes for the Las Vegas Raiders have turned drastically for the worst following a road loss to the Steelers Saturday, 13-10.

The Raiders and Steelers both checked into the matchup with 6-8 records with an outside chance at a playoff spot.

Las Vegas took the early lead on a touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Hunter Renfrow.

That would be the lone touchdown for the first 59 minutes of the game.

In the final minute of the game, the Steelers took their first lead on a touchdown pass from first rounder Kenny Pickett to second rounder George Pickens for 14 yards.

The Raiders are guaranteed to have a losing record in 2022 following the loss.

