Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos and his son sell shirts for charity

CINCINNATI — From dinger-slinger to a designer, one Reds slugger and his son are getting into the fashion field and discovering a whole new ball game for a good cause.

Local T-shirt company Cincy Shirts tweeted they would be selling shirts that Liam Castellanos, son of right fielder Nick, designed. A portion of each sale will be donated to a charity that has yet to be decided.

We're so excited to partner with the coolest new designer, straight from Florida. And a portion of proceeds for the Liam Castellanos x Nick Castellanos design will benefit a charity of Liam’s choice. Shop 👉 https://t.co/h0C3k0lR5H pic.twitter.com/CAUavNsp7d — Cincy Shirts (@CincyShirts) July 16, 2021

The shirt, first worn by Castellanos as he entered the All-Star game as a representative of the Cincinnati Reds, gained popularity among fans who clamored for the kid-created couture.

Nick Castellanos sporting the custom-drawn shirt by his son, Liam. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jmou7GKyUA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 13, 2021

Fans weren't the only ones happy to find the shirts in the team shop at Great American Ball Park. Liam was pretty excited, too.

Liam sees his shirts at GABP tonight for the first time!!! He is researching local Children’s charities and will decide where the proceeds will go soon! Thank you @CincyShirts & @Reds pic.twitter.com/jpdRtxXuB7 — Michelle Castellanos (@michcast05) July 17, 2021

Each shirt sells for $30 and can be ordered here.