Righetti Baseball loses 9-7 to Pitman; still undefeated in Mountain League play

Righetti baseball was riding a 10-game win streak heading into a non-conference match-up with a strong Pitman Pride baseball team.

Down 6-1after the top of the fifth inning, Ricky Smith and Ben Munoz supplied three RBI's to close in on the deficit.

In the top of the sixth, Pitman would score off a throwing error to third base going up 7-4.

In the bottom of the inning, Adrian Santini would tie it up with two on base and two outs hitting a three-run homerun into left field.

However, Pitman's Aidan Sanchez scored the eventual game-winning double.

Righetti would turn it around a few hours later in Game 2 of the day against Westlake winning 7-2. The Warriors are now 14-6 on the season and 8-0 in Mountain League play.