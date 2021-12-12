Righetti falls to Sacred Heart Prep in CIF title game, 16-0

The Righetti Warriors season came to a close Saturday in the CIF title game to Sacred Heart Prep, 16-0.

The Warriors were able to reach the CIF title game for the first time in school history after stringing together five consecutive playoff victories, including the CIF Central Section Division Five Title.

In the CIF State Division 5-A Championship, the Warriors could not put up points against a suffocating Gator defense.

The Gators got on the board in the 1st quarter following a two-yard touchdown rush by Anthony Noto to go up 7-0.

The Warriors best opportunity to score came in the 2nd quarter at the goal line.

After an illegal shift and being stuffed at the line, the Warriors would turn the ball over on downs.

The Gators added a field goal in the 2nd quarter to take a 10-0 lead into the half.

After trading turnovers in the 3rd quarter, the Gators got a final score on the board with a late touchdown run in the 4th quarter by Luis Mendoza to take a 16-0 lead following a missed extra point.

The Warriors close their season with a 6-9 record following their road loss in Atherton.