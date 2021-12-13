Righetti, Morro Bay made 2021 historic for Central Coast

The football programs for Righetti and Morro Bay will go down in history for their incredible rides during the 2021 season.

Following a brutal year in 2020, an awkward Spring season, and tough starts to their Fall season, the Warriors and Pirates can take a step back to reflect on their journey to the CIF state title games.

The Righetti Warriors faced significant adversity immediately to open the season, dropping their first five games to Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, St. Paul, and their first league game against Nipomo.

The Warriors would land their first win October 8th in a 20-6 victory over Pioneer Valley.

Righetti would drop their next three games to Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and St. Joseph.

In the playoffs, the Warriors showed up.

Righetti took down Atascadero, Coalinga, and Ridgeview before securing the CIF Central Section title over Liberty, winning in a dominating 34-7 affair.

The Warriors would advance to the state semifinals, taking down Northwood in Irvine, 14-7.

Righetti fell one game short of the state title, falling to Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton on Saturday, 16-0.

The Morro Bay Pirates regular season could be defined as being consistently inconsistent.

The Pirates opened with a loss to San Marcos and followed with a win over Carpenteria.

Morro Bay suffered two consecutive losses to Fresno and Nipomo before stringing together two consecutive wins over Tranquility and Templeton.

The Pirates once again suffered two consecutive losses to San Luis Obispo and Mission Prep.

Morro Bay closed the regular season with a win over Santa Maria and loss to Atascadero.

The Pirates found their consistency at the right time, taking down East Bakersfield and Pioneer Valley in the playoffs.

Morro Bay defeated Taft in a thriller, 35-33, to secure the CIF Central Section title.

A 35-27 win over Loara at home led them to the state title game eight hours north of Morro Bay, where the Pirates would fall to undefeated Fall River, 43-13.

Righetti finished the season with a 6-9 overall record.

Morro Bay closed out the season with an 8-7 overall record.