Righetti's Cutliff and Luna propel them in league win over Nipomo, 70-63

Posted at 11:48 PM, Jan 24, 2023
Down five at halftime, juniors Makiah Cutliff and Bree Luna went to work for Righetti combining for 49 points in the game en route to a 70-63 win over Nipomo.

The Titans came in half a game back from third place in the Mountain League and shot the ball well enough to grab a lead at half but the hot shooting beginning in the middle of the third quarter from the Warriors dropped the Titans to 3-4 in league standings and 14-5 overall. Meanwhile, the Warriors improve to 5-3 in the league standings and 13-8 overall.

Righetti currently sits at third place behind Orcutt Academy and St. Joseph's.

