Roger Federer announces end of tennis career

Tennis great Roger Federer announced that he will no longer participate in major tennis tournaments, calling an end to one of the greatest careers in the sport’s history.

Federer is ending his career after winning 20 grand slam titles and 28 ATP Masters 1000 crowns. Federer was the first male tennis player to reach 20 grand slam singles titles. He has since been passed by contemporary stars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

He experienced his most success on the grass courts of Wimbledon, winning eight titles there during a span from 2003-2017. His most recent grand slam title came in 2018 when he won the Australian Open.

Since then, injuries have plagued the 41-year-old star from Switzerland. Federer has largely been away from tennis in the last year.

"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," Federer said.

He said he is well enough to finish his career at next week’s Laver Cup. The event pits top European players against stars from outside of Europe.

Federer said he is thankful for the fanks he has gained.

"Above all I must offer a special thank you to my unbelievable fans," he said. "You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy."