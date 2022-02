KSBY

Posted at 11:51 PM, Feb 15, 2022

CIF Central Division II scores:

- #16 Righetti 43, #1 Mt. Whitney 63

- #13 Mission Prep 59, #4 Liberty 44

- #6 Arroyo Grande 63, #11 Hoover 68 CIF Central Division III scores:

- #11 Pioneer Valley 46, #6 South 56

- #7 Atascadero 69, #10 Coalinga 50 CIF Central Division IV scores:

- #13 Nipomo 59, #4 Monache 63

