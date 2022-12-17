Rustin Pickett named new Righetti Head Football Coach

The Righetti Warriors have named Rustin "Russ" Pickett as the new head coach of the football program.

Pickett takes over for Tony Payne, who coached the Warriors for the past five seasons.

Payne helped lead the Warriors to a CIF title and a state title appearance in 2021.

Pickett brings with him 14 years of coaching experience.

Fresno City College is the most recent location for Pickett's employment as a receiver coach and recruiting coordinator.

Pickett additionally has been working as the Athletic Director at McClane High School.

Pickett has also spent time working at Hoover, Madera, and Sunnyside high schools.