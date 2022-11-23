Ryan Tayman signs with Cal Baseball

Arroyo Grande Baseball's own Ryan Tayman is officially taking his talents to the next level by committing to play baseball at the University of California, Berkley.

Tayman joined his fellow Eagles Elise Flores and Bella Gunasayan in signing last Wednesday to make his commitment official.

Tayman will be joining a Cal program that is coming off of a 29-27 season overall.

The Bears went 14-16 in Pac-12 play in 2022.

Tayman is a right-handed hitter that stands at 6'3 and weighs 225 pounds.

He is listed as a catcher, first baseman, and third baseman.

Arroyo Grande's Elise Flores joined Tayman in making her commitment to Grand Canyon University Soccer and Bella Gunasayan to Point Loma Golf.