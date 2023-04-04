San Diego State falls to Connecticut in the National Championship 76-59 after historical season

The San Diego State Aztecs came into the National Championship game already having achieved the best season in program history.

A win against powerhouse Connecticut would've been the cherry on the top.

However, Dan Hurley and his group were dialed in. After an initial lead out the gate, the Huskies defense clamped while their offense came to prominence.

UConn built a 16-point lead at halftime before SDSU cut to five points with just 5:19 left. However, thanks to the double-double scoring of the Adama Sonogo and Tristan Newton, the Huskies took it to another level to win their fifth National Championship; the most since their first win in 1999.

This is Head Coach Dan Hurley's first with the program.