San Francisco Giants add two before the trade deadline; Templeton's Spencer Howard headed to New York

With the trade deadline expired, the San Francisco Giants made one last move on Monday, July 31 that adding another veteran bat to the lineup as the team sits at second in the NL West.

The Mariners and Giants pipeline continues to grow as Seattle sent former L.A. Dodger, A.J. Pollock to San Francisco for cash considerations and a player to be named later.

The 35-year-old had struggled up to this point in the season in Seattle where he was on a 1-year, $7-million deal.

The outfielder was presumably added to add more depth in the position in part because of the injuries to Mitch Haniger and Mike Yastrzemski.

Pollock played on the 2020 L.A. Dodgers World Series champion team.

Also in the mix of that same deal is former Cal Poly Mustang Mark Mathias, who returns to his hometown area after spending a few months with the Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers.

He was originally sealed to the Mariners earlier in the season from the Pittsburgh Pirates before being optioned down to Tacoma. San Francisco has also optioned Mathias to Triple-A in Sacramento.

Mathias was drafted in 2015 in the third round after a successful career at Cal Poly. He is originally from Santa Clara.

He was not the only Mustang making waves near the trade deadline.

Former Cal Poly ace Spencer Howard will don the famed pin stripes as he heads to the New York Yankees. Acquired for cash considerations from the Texas Rangers, the right-hander has been all throughout the minor leagues with major league stints in Philadelphia and most recently, Texas.

Howard graduated from Templeton High School in 2014 where he was named the North San Luis Obispo County Player of the Year. From there, he played at Cal Poly from 2015-2017 earning himself First-Team All Big West Conference in 2017.

He and Mathias both played together in 2015.