San Francisco plagued by injuries in NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles losing 31-7

The Philadelphia Eagles started the game strong with an opening possession touchdown setup by an acrobatic one-handed catch from Devonta Smith.

That opening scoring drive was the beginning of a rough day for the San Francisco 49ers. Following the Eagles first blow, quarterback Brock Purdy, dropped back for his second pass of the game.

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick came off the edge and hit Purdy before he could release the ball, and what was originally ruled an incomplete pass was overturned to a fumble giving possession back to the Eagles. On top of it all, Purdy would be sidelined with an elbow injury, unable to fully grip or throw the ball effectively.

Enter fourth string quarterback, Josh Johnson. With yet another quarterback under center, the 49ers mustered a scoring drive with Christian McCaffrey seemingly eluding the entire Philly defense for a 23-yard score to tie up 7-7 in the second quarter.

From there, it was all Eagles scoring twice in the redzone in the last two minutes of the first half thanks to a dominant rushing attack and a bobbled snap from Johnson deep in their own territory.

A quarterback sneak from Jalen Hurts in the third quarter put the game out of reach in the second half for the 49ers as they lose their second consecutive NFC Championship game.