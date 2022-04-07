San Luis Obispo baseball tops Atascadero 6-5 in extras

San Luis Obispo baseball topped Atascadero 6-5 in extras on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers are now 9-6 overall and third in mountain league play at 7-6.
