San Luis Obispo defeats Santa Ynez, takes over Ocean League lead

The San Luis Obispo Tigers have taken over first place in the Ocean League following their 63-51 victory over Santa Ynez Friday.

The Pirates led heading into the half, 29-28.

The Tigers responded with a huge third quarter, taking a 41-35 lead into the final quarter of play.

San Luis Obispo would create separation in the 4th quarter, outscoring Santa Ynez 22-16 to secure the victory.

The Tigers improve to 15-7 and 6-1 in league play to take over the lead in the division.

The Pirates fell to 14-4 and 5-1 in league play.