San Luis Obispo High's Rick Ernstrom is announcing his retirement.

Ernstrom has coached the Tigers with the boys swim program for over 50 years.

"I'm at the end of my tenure," said Ernstrom. "I've coached for a long time and I'm getting old and I know it and I can feel it. It's time for somebody younger to take over. I'm passionate about watching, and for them, I get pretty excited and it's fun. It's been a blast. I've had some great kids, and this group of boys is awesome."