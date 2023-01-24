San Marcos High School Athletic Director retires after 35 years

After 35 years as a coach and Athletic Director at San Marcos High School, Abe Jahadhmy is retiring.

Starting at San Marcos as a soccer coach in 1987, Jahadhmy went on the coach the program for 14 years winning five Channel League Championships and a CIF Championship in 1998.

In 2004, Jahadhmy moved from the pitch to administration becoming Athletic Director. Over the course of the following 19 years, Jahadhmy found success in fundraising for various athletic programs and facility improvements. In his time, he oversaw a new turf field in the stadium, a track renovation, sand volleyball courts, baseball batting cages among other successes.

Long-time coach and Activities Director, Aaron Solis, will replace Jahadhmy as the new Athletic Director.