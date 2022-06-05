Santa Barbara County defeats SLO County in FCA All-Star Game, 29-20

Santa Barbara County defeated SLO County in the 11th FCA All-Star Game Saturday, 29-20.

The South got on the board first with a touchdown rush by Anthony Moreno to give Santa Barbara County a 7-0 lead in the 1st Quarter.

In the 2nd Quarter, Max Perrett connected with Jack Wood on a fade route for the score to give SLO County their first points of the game, tying the game at 7.

Nick Milton would recover a fumble on the insuing kickoff for the North, leading to a Jack Susank touchdown run to put SLO County up 14-7.

Mark Crisp would deliver a strike to Travis Royal for a touchdown to even the score at 14, leading the game to a tie at halftime.

In the 3rd Quarter, Crisp and Royal would connect once again for a touchdown to put the South in front, 20-14 following a failed two-point conversion.

The North would fail to score on a 4th and Goal in the early portion of the 4th Quarter.

SLO County would respond the following possession with a touchdown pass from Perrett to Christian Merrill to knot the game up at 20 followed by a missed extra point.

The South would retake the lead on a touchdown pass from Crisp to Chris Miller, putting Santa Barbara County up 26-20 despite having the extra point blocked.

Following a stop defensively, leading to a turnover on downs, the South would secure the victory with a 41-yard field goal by Leonel Valencia to make it a two-possession game.

Quarterback Mark Crisp was named MVP.

St. Joseph wideout Travis Royal and Arroyo Grande quarterback Max Perrett were named Offensive Players of the Game.

Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez and Santa Ynez's Mikey Gills were named Defensive Players of the Game.

The FCA awarded Mission Prep's Jack Susank and Righetti's Elijah Swanson Influence and Character Recipients, with each receiving a $500 scholarship from the FCA.