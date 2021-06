Santa Barbara County defeated SLO County in the 10th Anniversary of the FCA All-Star Football Classic in Lompoc, 46-0.

Santa Barbara County and SLO County opened up with a scoreless 1st Quarter.

A touchdown run by Kidasi Nepa put Santa Barbara County up 6-0 in the 2nd Quarter.

Santa Barbara County would take a 13-0 lead into the half following a touchdown rush by Brett Burress.

Elijah Perkins helped lead Santa Barbara with three touchdown receptions in the 3rd Quarter.