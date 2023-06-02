Santa Barbara's Kayla Day advance to Third Round of French Open

Santa Barbara native Kayla Day took the court for the second round of the French Open facing off against 20th-ranked Madison Keys and the 23-year-old showed up in the clutch.

After advancing to the second round in a Grand Slam for the second time in her professional career, Day faced Keys who defeated her in her last Grand Slam appearance at the 2017 U.S. Open.

Winning in three sets, Day advances to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Day has been pro since 2017 but probably her biggest win to date was in 2016 when she won the U.S. Open Girls title over Bianca Andreescu who she coincidentally could face if she wins two more matches.

On Saturday, June 3 she'll face 100th ranked Anna Schmiedlová. Should she win, she could end up facing one of the most recognizable faces in tennis, Coco Gauff.