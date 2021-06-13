Santa Maria sending numerous players to FCA All-Star Football Classic

High school athletes from Santa Maria say they are excited and honored to earn a trip to the FCA All-Star Football Classic this year.

Murad Alamari said, "It's going to be fun playing around with all the people I have played with."

The Santa Maria Saints will be heavily represented and honored on June 26th in Lompoc for their hard work and success on the football field this past spring.

Alamari said, "It means a lot because I've been waiting for this game for a minute and now it's approaching so it's great."

The FCA program, partnering with Santa Maria Ford, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with the football game.

Santa Maria Ford General Manager Eric Silver said, "It is so exciting every year for us to participate in this program because we see how much good it does for these kids."

Alamari said, "I love Santa Maria for its history and it's a great school to play for."

For the players, it's a special opportunity to get back out on the gridiron one final time, especially after having only their shortened season in the spring.

Alamari said, "It means a lot to me because we had only five games and getting an extra game in will be great especially going against people I've played around with."

Silver said, "I've been familiar with this program for about 45 years now since I was in high school. I saw it change a lot of lives and I believe it still does that and can help these kids to live a much better life in the long run and the money and funds raised after all these years is getting bigger every year, they're able to do so much to help the kids in the community with it. It's really a blessing."

The FCA All-Star Football Classic will kick off its 10th anniversary on June 26th.