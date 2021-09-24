Santa Ynez football is on a four-game win streak

SANTA YNEZ — The Santa Ynez Pirates are heating up at the perfect time.

The team is riding high off of their thrilling win over Lompoc in week four. Junior quarterback Luke Gildred has stepped up high for the Pirates this season, completing 64 of 126 passes for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. Cash McClurg and Isaac Moran have combined for 305 yards on the ground. In the air, Aidan Scott, Tyler Gregg, and Daulton Beard have been huge for the Pirates with over 450 receiving yards combined.

This Santa Ynez team is just getting started following their 34-30 win over the Braves last week, now on a four-game win streak continuing to put in the work during their bye week.

"We have six or seven wide receivers and tight ends that every week have jumped up and done what has been asked of them... We don't necessarily have a Logan Ast or a Sheldon Canley, a guy who can go the distance every touch but we have a lot of good guys who do their job.. When the opportunity presents itself they are able to make the big play... I think we had seven different guys catch the ball vs Lompoc," head coach Josh McClurg said.

Santa Ynez will take on Cabrillo in week six next Friday night in their first league match-up.