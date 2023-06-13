Santa Ynez Head Football Coach Josh McClurg hired as new athletic director

Santa Ynez High School will have a familiar face leading the athletic program as it was announced Thursday that head football coach Josh McClurg will replace Ashley Coelho as the new athletic director for the Pirates.

Before he took the reins of the football program, McClurg graduated from Santa Ynez in 1994. Fast forward to now, he’s been coaching for 23 years and for the Pirates since 2012.

After an initial struggle at first, the program has reached the playoffs in six of the last eight years. Last year, due to countless injuries, McClurg’s team still managed a 5-6 record and a trip to the Central Section Division Three playoffs.

With his new role as athletic director, McClurg will maintain his position as head coach of the football team. He also was an assistant with the basketball and track programs. However, he will step down from his role as a P.E. teacher with the school.

Former athletic director Ashley Coelho stepped down to take a teaching and coaching job at Lompoc High School.