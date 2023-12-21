Santa Ynez's Daulton Beard signs NLI with Portland State Football

On National Signing Day for football programs across America, players around the central coast signed their National Letters of Intent to play at the next level and arguably the most electric playmaker on the outside the past two seasons, Santa Ynez's Daulton Beard, has found home in Portland State after an illustrious career with the Pirates.

“The big play ability and the things he was able to do, I think you got a bunch of little kids now that are seventh and eighth graders that want to wear number 11 probably when they get to high school to be a receiver and try and break those records.”

Beard holds the record for most receptions in a season and a career as well receiving yards in a season and ranks either second or third behind Gabe Prendergast in every other receiving record. The 3-star recruit will get to put skills to the test in an offense that averaged 33.8 points per game this past season.

“The wide receiver coach that offered me tallked about how he's going to use me and the offense and I'm just excited play outside, play inside and wherever he wants me so I can catch as many balls as I can and touchdowns,” Beard explained.

While it’s a relief to be done with the recruiting process, it wasn’t an easy road after dealing with ACL injury in the middle of his senior season.

“There's been a lot ups and downs," Beard explained. "But there was a lot of great memories, great coaching and a great brotherhood “

“When you get injured, those offers might not be there anymore," McClurg added. "I just wanted to make sure he still got an opportunity to go play at the next level, at the D1 level.”

It’s a new chapter for one of Santa Ynez’s finest but there will always be a lasting memory of playing in front of the home crowd on a Friday night.

“I'll miss it a lot because there's just nothing like it."

Records aside, #11 left a lasting impact on the Pirates football program.

“We have a saying that we do it for the men that came before us and we play this game of saying is for those who will come after us. I think he left a legacy on the Valley, especially with the whole football community here.“

Beard finishes his career with 25 receiving touchdowns, 136 receptions and 2,380 reception yards. He will join a team that went 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky Conference.