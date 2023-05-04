Santa Ynez's Gildred one of three star quarterbacks to appear for the South team at FCA All-Star game

The 12th Annual FCA All-Star Football game is one month away with high school seniors getting one more chance to lace it up on the field before heading to college.

Santa Ynez has eight football players participating this year with one of them being FCA school president and quarterback Luke Gildred who broke multiple records in his time with the Pirates. In his junior year, Gildred was the Pacific View Co-Offensive Player of the Year and this past season connecting with coveted junior wide receiver Daulton Beard.

"It's just been really fun playing with them since we were in YFL together," Gildred said. "Now, in my senior season, having him was such a great weapon. He's going to do great in college, I'm sure, and then hopefully go further than that."

Gildred will play alongside Tulane commit and St. Joseph quarterback Darian Mensah and Lompoc quarterback Cavin ross for the South team.

"I'm really good friends with Darian and Cavin," Gildred said. "It's going to be a really fun training field with them."

Gildred will head to the high academic college Claremont-Mckenna next year, a Division III school that competes in the SCIAC. The South team currently has won nine of the last 11 meetings winning last year's game 29-20.