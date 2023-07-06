Seattle Mariners acquire Cal Poly alum Mark Mathias off waivers

The Seattle Mariners seem to be a hotspot for former Cal Poly baseball players. This week, they acquired the 2014 Big West Conference Field Player of the Year, Mark Mathias.

Designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates last week, Mathias was claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, June 2.

The 28-year-old has made prior stops with Cleveland, Milwaukee, Texas and Pittsburgh since he was drafted in the third round by Cleveland in 2015.

Most recently with the Pirates, saw action in 22 games in the big league’s batting .231 in 62 plate appearances.

Seattle has optioned Mathias to their Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers but down the line could join the ranks of fellow Cal Poly alum Bryan Woo, who now has 6 major league starts for the Mariners this season in his first taste of big league action.

Another former big name Cal Poly alum that played for the Mariners is Mitch Haniger who played for the M’s from 2017-2019 and then again in the 2022 season.