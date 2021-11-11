Watch
Six Morro Bay student-athletes sign National Letter of Intent

Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 21:38:26-05

MORRO BAY, California — Six Morro Bay student-athletes sign their National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, November 10th.

- Peyton Schemmer will play softball at Syracuse University
- Jackson Howell will play baseball at St. Mary's
- Morgan Codron will play baseball at the University of Portland
- Carson Spahr will play soccer at Cal Poly
- Wesley Wilson will join the wrestling team at Cal Poly
- Dayton Robinett will play volleyball at Azusa Pacific

Congratulations to these student-athletes at the next level.

