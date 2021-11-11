Six Morro Bay student-athletes sign National Letter of Intent

MORRO BAY, California — Six Morro Bay student-athletes sign their National Letter of Intent on Tuesday, November 10th.
- Peyton Schemmer will play softball at Syracuse University
- Jackson Howell will play baseball at St. Mary's
- Morgan Codron will play baseball at the University of Portland
- Carson Spahr will play soccer at Cal Poly
- Wesley Wilson will join the wrestling team at Cal Poly
- Dayton Robinett will play volleyball at Azusa Pacific
Congratulations to these student-athletes at the next level.