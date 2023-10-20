SLO and Atascadero girls volleyball undefeated in Ocean and Mountain leagues

Two undefeated girls volleyball teams closed out league play this week on the Central Coast earning league titles in both the Ocean and Mountain leagues.

In the Mountain league, the SLO High Tigers swept Mission Prep at home on senior night to capture their third straight Mountain league title. The last time this team lost a league game, March 25, 2020 according to Maxpreps. Head Coach Kennedy Meaney and her team now gear up for the CIF Central Section playoffs looking to go further than they did last season after losing to Clovis West in the first round last season. The Tigers finished the regular season 12-0 in league play and 22-3 overall.

Meanwhile farther north, Atascadero also finished the season undefeated in league play. On Wednesday, the Greyhounds defeated Morro Bay 3-1 as they finished 16-0 in Ocean play good enough to claim the title. This season was a huge improvement for head coach Christina Silva and her team after placing third in the league last year.

The CIF Central Section playoff brackets for both girls tennis and girls volleyball come out Oct. 20.