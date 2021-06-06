"SLO Ball" begins hosting tournaments in region

A new basketball organization in San Luis Obispo is beginning to host pick-up tournaments in the region.

"SLO Ball" was formed by San Luis Obispo resident Trevor Weiger.

The pick-up basketball group was created by Weiger after leaving "Venice Ball," a similar group in Venice, California.

A nine-team tournament was organized by Weiger Saturday at Meadow Park.

The group was first created during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weiger said, "Everything was closed so we had to play outside. We've been playing basketball outside for months and so, to start the year, I wanted to take it up a notch and get it all cycled into one spot, one place, and so "SLO Ball" came out of that."

Weiger said he expects "SLO Ball" to grow with more events taking place over the summer.

Weiger said, "Now we're at tournaments and hopefully things get bigger from here. I did my best to keep it entertaining and give people things to do and it's nice to have people come out and enjoy basketball again."

For more information on "SLO Ball," visit their website at sloball.com or on Instagram at @slo.ball.