Watch Now
Sports

Actions

SLO boys water polo gets first regional win in program history

Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:07:13-05

The SLO High boys water polo team continues to get have a historic season. After getting runner-up in the Central Sectional Division I finals, the Tigers competed in the first round of the CIF State NorCal Division II tournament.

Traveling on the road, the the 5-seed Tigers played their first ever CIF state regional game defeating 4-seed Redwood 12-9 for their first ever CIF regionals win in program history.

With the win, the team advances to play 1-seed Campolindo Friday, Nov. 17 at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, CA.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg