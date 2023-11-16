SLO boys water polo gets first regional win in program history

The SLO High boys water polo team continues to get have a historic season. After getting runner-up in the Central Sectional Division I finals, the Tigers competed in the first round of the CIF State NorCal Division II tournament.

Traveling on the road, the the 5-seed Tigers played their first ever CIF state regional game defeating 4-seed Redwood 12-9 for their first ever CIF regionals win in program history.

With the win, the team advances to play 1-seed Campolindo Friday, Nov. 17 at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton, CA.