After winning a league title last week for the first time 29 years, the SLO High School Tigers played host in the Division I quarterfinals against Clovis North.

Earlier in the season, the team beat the Broncos 13-7 but this one went to triple overtime with senior captain Bobby Teitge coming up huge in the overtime periods including the game winner.

Next up for the Tigers, they host Clovis West Nov. 11 in the semifinals.