SLO County breaks five game losing streak to Santa Barbara County winning 21-19

The 12th Annual FCA All-Star Football Classic wrapped at Pioneer Valley High School.

The North Santa Barbara team had a 9-3 record coming into tonight riding a five game win streak. That changed tonight.

Santa Barbara captured a 13-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to rushing touchdowns from Righetti's Abel McCormack and Santa Ynez's Isaac Moran.

But in the second quarter, Mission Prep's Colby White broke it open with a 63-yard touchdown to Arroyo Grande's Damian Santos.

In the third quarter, White would do it again but this on the ground scoring from 4-yards out to give SLO County a 14-13 lead.

Later in the third quarter, Santos' high school teammate Koa Kopcho broke on a pass to get a pick six and give the SLO County team a 21-13 lead.

The third quarter maintained it's chaotic pace when Pioneer Valley's Jalen Yap recovered a fumble which led to a successful drive from McCormack who on a 4th and 12, found Lompoc's Rudy Elizondo in the endzone. However, a failed two-point conversion would make it a 21-19 game.

From there, White ran the clock out and SLO County earned themselves their first win in the past six games.