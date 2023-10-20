SLO girls water polo to host free clinic to boost engagement

On Saturday Oct. 21, the SLO girls water polo team is hosting a free water polo clinic to help increase interest in the sport and the program.

The clinic is free for grades 4th-8th regardless of skill level. The idea came about after the team brainstormed ideas on how to increase female engagement in the sport. With the excitement of postseason aspirations, the team and junior Sydney Melton have new found excitement in teaching and introducing the next group of girls water polo players to the game.

“I think that's really important because our program here at the high school isn't as big as it could be and I feel like we have a lot of potential and a big way to build it would be to get more people to come out and just raise interest," Melton said. "I'm excited just to see all the girls who are excited to come out.”

The clinic is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the SLO High School pool. You can sign up via this QR Code or reach out via phone to sign-up 805-550-1419.