SLO High School wins first ever Central Section Boys Volleyball championship

The student section was loud as San Luis Obispo High School and Fresno Christian gave the crowd an action-packed five set thriller with the Tigers capturing their first-ever Central Section Boys Volleyball Championship in a 3-2 win.

The Tigers hadn't dropped a set all playoffs coming into tonight but in set two that would change when Fresno Christian won 25-17 to even it up 1-1.

In set two, SLOHS widened their lead at the end to take an exciting third set 25-21.

In set four, the Eagles would lead by as much as nine points as they took set four 25-17.

In set five, it would be Jensen Wright attacking from the outside to conclude what was a back and forth fifth and final set with SLOHS able to hold on 15-13 taking the match and a title home for the school.

On their third coach in the last three years, Trent Lunceford led a group with only four seniors to win a Central Section Division II title.

"I think at the beginning it was a little bit hard to sort of wrap your head around the whole coaching scenario," junior Liam Overland admitted. "I think now that we've all grown into the same role, we all started off at a brand new beginning and I think it's clear we're all coming together now and we finally got to put that crown on to top the season off."