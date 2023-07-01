SLO resident Caden Gray places 21st in 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup

At 17-years-old, San Luis Obispo resident Caden Gray, made a splash in Italy this week on the World Cup Downhill Mountain Bike circuit as a men’s junior.

Gray races for the Outlaw United team within the Union Cycliste International (UCI) governing body and over the past two days performed well on the biggest stage at the Men’s Junior World Cup Finals in Val Di Sole, Italy qualifying in the top 25 on June 29 before placing 21st overall on June 30 with a time of 4:00:592.

With his time, it was Gray’s first time making it into the top 25 in the world and qualifying for the finals as he was one of three American juniors that qualified for today’s race.

With his highest finish at the World Cup, Gray earns his first UCI points in his career.

Living locally, he trains everyday on local trails using the Cuesta grade to help train for World Cup level courses. His next competitors will be at Crankworx in Whistler, Canada in late July.