SLO volleyball, boys water polo and girls tennis all with postseason wins at home

(Volleyball) (7) SLO 3 (10) Woodrow Wilson 2

After a loss to Buchanan in the Division I Central Section Championship, the SLO Tigers began their CIF Division I state tournament with an opening round win at home in five sets. SLO won a Division IV championship back in 2018. They will host (15) Beckman on Friday Nov. 9.

(Boys Water Polo) (2) SLO 10 (3) Clovis West 8

On August 25, the Tigers defeated the Golden Eagles 11-9. In the CIF Division I Central Section semifinals, the result was almost identical. In a group effort, the (2) Tigers advance to the championship game where they will face (1) Buchanan at Fresno State Nov. 11. SLO lost to Buchanan in the first game of the season.

(Girls Tennis) SLO 6 Liberty 3

Earlier in the afternoon, the SLO girls tennis team captured a Division I Section title. In the Central Section, they were the second highest rated team behind Garces. The section individual match-ups are at SLO Nov. 10-11.

(Girls Tennis) Lompoc 9 Dinuba 0

Also, Lompoc girls tennis won their second consecutive Division III section title defeating Dinuba 9-0.