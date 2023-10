In their first home Division I playoff game, the SLO Tigers faced a familiar opponent in the Redwood Rangers; a team they had beat 2-0 earlier in the year.

However, it wasn't a familiar feeling having been bounced from the first round of the Division I playoffs the past two seasons. This time around the Tigers were locked in.

After going down 6-11 in the first set, the team never looked back. The team faces the defending section champions, Liberty, Oct. 31 at home in the semifinals.