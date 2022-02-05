Watch
SoFi Stadium ready to bring Hollywood opulence to Super Bowl

Morry Gash/AP
SoFi Stadium stands Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The stadium is the site of NFL football's Super Bowl 56, scheduled to be played Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Posted at 7:07 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 10:08:00-05

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Super Bowl will be a triumphant victory lap of sorts for the NFL's return to the Los Angeles area.

The game that will feature the hometown Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals will be a global showcase for the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a city that was once home to the NBA's Lakers and NHL's Kings and has now seen a major sporting revival.

The stadium that resembles an ocean wave features a translucent canopy to keep the sun off the field and the more than 70,000 fans who will take in the big game on Feb. 13.

