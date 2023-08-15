St. Joe's Bryan Madsen helps coach USA Baseball 12u boys to a World Championship in Taiwan

Last week, the USA Baseball 12u National Team returned stateside as world champions after defeating Chinese-Taipei in the World Championship Final of the 12u Baseball World Cup.

Winning 10-4, the U.S. took home its fifth gold medal at the U-12 Baseball World Cup and their second in a row after winning it all in 2022.

This time around featured a familiar face from the Central Coast. St. Joseph baseball Head Coach Bryan Madsen had the privilege of being chosen to be an assistant coach with this year’s team getting a front row seat to the action.

Previously, Madsen had helped run camps and different USA Baseball functions but this was his first time on staff for tournament play.